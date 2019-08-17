Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $610,000 Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Black Knight by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $62.43. 428,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,214. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Black Knight Inc has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $64.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.62.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price objective on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.09.

In related news, insider William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $15,302,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

