Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,813,000 after purchasing an additional 214,284 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 7.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 41.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,704 shares of company stock worth $625,131 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. 1,208,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $149.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.