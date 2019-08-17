Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 146.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 61,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 15,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $274.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $271.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.28. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,030,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,479,075,506.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,511 shares of company stock valued at $54,471,508 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.80.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

