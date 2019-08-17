Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 542,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.50. 770,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,794. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $131.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.