Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.5% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,102. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $143.59.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,307.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at $16,631,462.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

