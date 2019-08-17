Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Trims Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,416,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $100.32 and a twelve month high of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 7,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $1,028,733.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,210.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,379. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

