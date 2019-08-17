SONO (SONO) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last week, SONO has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $9,466.00 and $3.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00904539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00028104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00247340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003543 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002364 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,064,383 coins. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.