SophiaTX (SPHTX) Achieves Market Cap of $584,003.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, Kucoin and Bit-Z. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $584,003.00 and $26,070.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SophiaTX

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 355,695,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,235,480 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Liquid, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

