Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of SRNE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 534,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 136.52% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 546,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 60,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

