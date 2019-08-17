Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.30

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $14.61. Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 905 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONA. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,366,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 88,294 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 553,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

