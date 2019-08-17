SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,386 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Iron Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Iron Financial LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,713,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,496 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,397,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,010,000 after acquiring an additional 194,265 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,144,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after buying an additional 565,287 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $37.05.

