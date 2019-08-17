SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Position Reduced by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 4.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 41,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 263,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 250,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 47.8% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 91.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.85. The stock had a trading volume of 83,018,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,865,133. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.72.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

