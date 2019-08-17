SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,719,000 after acquiring an additional 188,693 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,858,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,251,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,252,000 after acquiring an additional 64,070 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $98.30 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.61.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

