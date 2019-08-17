Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Releases Earnings Results

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

Shares of Spectrum Global Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.