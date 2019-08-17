Spectrum Management Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,146,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 381,334 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,317,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,933,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,058,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 12.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 963,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 524,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $67,702,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,089,935.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,411,875.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $401,990 and have sold 661,336 shares valued at $86,643,260. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $155.44. 931,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.69. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.67.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

