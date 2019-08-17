Spiking Price Up 57.5% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Spiking has traded 57.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $423,847.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.44 or 0.05027568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00047912 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

