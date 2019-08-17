SPINDLE Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $6,442.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.51 or 0.00905438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00028400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00247478 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002356 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,529,996 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $18.94, $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $33.94, $5.60, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.