Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Ltd (LON:SLI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $86.80. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust shares last traded at $87.10, with a volume of 386,470 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.29.

Get Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a GBX 1.19 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Inv Prop Inc Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.