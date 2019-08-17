Starbase (STAR) One Day Volume Tops $2,132.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Starbase has a total market cap of $391,807.00 and approximately $2,132.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Starbase has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $512.35 or 0.04949146 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000239 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000945 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

