Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0658 on Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0658 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $4,957.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,932,261 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

