Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $0.82

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $14,540.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00008084 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Poloniex and GOPAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,153.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.02983302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00725792 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001395 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,755,264 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

