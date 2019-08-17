Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.00. 143,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,918. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

