Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 68,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 42,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 121,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 135,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $36,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,658.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,325 shares of company stock valued at $335,488. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

