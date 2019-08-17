Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.66% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. 123,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X FinTech Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.