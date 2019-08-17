Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Schlumberger by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,308,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,033,000 after buying an additional 392,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $32.72. 13,454,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

