Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 19.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 33.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

CTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,098. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

