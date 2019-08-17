Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 78.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $367.91. 827,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total transaction of $306,020.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,293. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,740 shares of company stock worth $5,087,496 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

