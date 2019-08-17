Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,505 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STX. Cleveland Research began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush began coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

