Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reduced their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

DBX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.39. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.09 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $310,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,035 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,299. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.