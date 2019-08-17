Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,373 Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 13,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. Black Hills Corp has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $571,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 182,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,385 shares of company stock worth $2,694,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.