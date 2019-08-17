Stevens Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,947 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 133,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 712,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4,814.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWI. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $104.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 77.10%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

