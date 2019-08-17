Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

PDM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

