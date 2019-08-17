Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Motco bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $31.46 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.70.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

