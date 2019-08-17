Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Paylocity by 35.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 26.5% during the second quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 140,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $14,242,543.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,616,463.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $480,050.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,415,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,359,890.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,005 shares of company stock valued at $26,555,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.69. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $111.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.70.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.51 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCTY. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paylocity in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

