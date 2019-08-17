Stilo International (LON:STL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stilo International Plc (LON:STL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1.45. Stilo International shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

About Stilo International (LON:STL)

Stilo International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides content conversion tools and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It offers OmniMark, a development platform used to build high-performance content processing applications integral to enterprise publishing solutions; Migrate, an XML content conversion service that enables organizations to enhance turnaround times, reduce operating costs, and take direct control of their work schedules; and AuthorBridge, a cloud XML authoring service that provides solution of DITA or its complexities for occasional content contributors.

