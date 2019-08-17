Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,434 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,958% compared to the average daily volume of 472 put options.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 6,184.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.11.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

