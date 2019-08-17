Stockland (ASX:SGP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stockland Co. Ltd (ASX:SGP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.58. Stockland shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 7,485,283 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.11.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stockland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.06%.

About Stockland (ASX:SGP)

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is rated as the most sustainable real estate company in the world in 2018 by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

