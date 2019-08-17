StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It invests in community banks located throughout the United States. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation, through preferred equity, subordinated debt and common equity investments predominantly in U.S. domiciled community banks. StoneCastle Financial Corp. is based in United States. “

Separately, National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.43. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 281,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

