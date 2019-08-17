StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price target on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.58. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.80.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$27.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

