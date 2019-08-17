Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.70. Storebrand ASA shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 14,396 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.61.

About Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF)

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services for private individuals, companies, municipalities, and public sector in Norway and Sweden. It operates through Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other segments. The Savings segment offers pension saving products, including retirement, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products for private individuals.

