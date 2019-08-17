Stratis (STRAT) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00003527 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Livecoin, Bittylicious and Trade By Trade. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $35.71 million and approximately $807,250.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006977 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001018 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000705 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00072752 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,449,966 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

