Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.56.

Shares of SMLP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 471,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,807. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The company has a market cap of $435.02 million, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,916.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

