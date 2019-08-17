Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Position Reduced by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,180 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial comprises approximately 2.0% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 14,207,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,903 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,986,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,332 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,374,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,877,000 after purchasing an additional 944,977 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,901,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,960,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,600. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

