SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,269,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,823 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunTrust Banks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,713,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,241,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,260 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STI stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

STI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $81.00 price objective on SunTrust Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.45.

In other news, insider Robert Ryan Richards sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $115,397.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,407 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

