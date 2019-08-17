Svb Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $254.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

