Swing Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swing has a market cap of $77,664.00 and approximately $99.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swing coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,354,746 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

