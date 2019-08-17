Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,600 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $765,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after buying an additional 10,315,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after buying an additional 3,244,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,161,000 after buying an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,792,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,498,000 after buying an additional 2,902,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 8,550,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

