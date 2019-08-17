Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,641,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Kinder Morgan worth $138,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,345,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,562,416. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $5,904,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,412,481.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

