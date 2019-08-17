Swiss National Bank Has $122.82 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of Sempra Energy worth $122,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total transaction of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 723 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $97,944.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $319,573.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,148,984 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.88. 2,563,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.45. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $104.88 and a 52 week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

