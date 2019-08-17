Swiss National Bank Has $173.51 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,971,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of American Electric Power worth $173,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 144.2% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 142,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.23. 1,972,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,977. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $112,735.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,152 shares in the company, valued at $705,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.41, for a total value of $156,646.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,513 shares of company stock valued at $669,398 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.